Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $161.10 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $161.10 million and approximately $94.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00140900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00150481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.89 or 0.99841886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.00909852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00730390 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,289,786,940 coins and its circulating supply is 1,272,994,675 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

