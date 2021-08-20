Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet Sells 10,351 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08.

Maryse Fernet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

