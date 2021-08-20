Cartesian Growth Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Cartesian Growth’s (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Cartesian Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of GLBLU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Cartesian Growth has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.