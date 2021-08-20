Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

