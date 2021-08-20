Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CABGY traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

