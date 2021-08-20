CargoX One Day Volume Reaches $80,322.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $58.13 million and approximately $80,322.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00859455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106226 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 167,160,147 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

