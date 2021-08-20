Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.60. 76,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 195,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$154.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

