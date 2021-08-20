Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.