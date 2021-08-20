Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Up 2.7%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.06. 735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 848,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market cap of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1,947.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 102,407.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $666,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

