CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Shares Up 1.9%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 3,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

