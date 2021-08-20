Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 42,440,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,103,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.