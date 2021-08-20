Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after buying an additional 192,978 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

