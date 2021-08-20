Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 1,183,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,476. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

