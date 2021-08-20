Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $843,000 Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 67,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 392,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL remained flat at $$48.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

