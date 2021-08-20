Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

SPHD traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 343,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,924. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11.

