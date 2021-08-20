Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $367.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,180,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

