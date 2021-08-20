Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,221.12 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,865.07.

CSU stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 35,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,434. The company has a market cap of $72.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

