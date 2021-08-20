Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.06) on Friday. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.69. The company has a market capitalization of £154.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

