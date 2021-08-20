Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 6,258 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

