Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.