Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Netflix were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $543.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

