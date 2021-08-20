Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $973,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of PSX opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

