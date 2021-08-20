Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $461,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

