Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

