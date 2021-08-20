Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.55 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

