Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,474,000.

DFAC stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

