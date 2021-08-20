Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,537,369 shares of company stock worth $880,289,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $357.71. The stock had a trading volume of 392,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.