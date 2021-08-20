Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,365 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 725,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,013,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.