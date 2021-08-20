Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.11. 27,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.66. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

