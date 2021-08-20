Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 133,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

