Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $89.20. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

