Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $15,223,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.70. 5,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,272. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 910.98 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.