CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CannaGrow stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. CannaGrow has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

