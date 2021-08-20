Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Lifted to Outperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XLY. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$0.40 target price on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$207.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.51.

