Cango (NYSE:CANG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.33

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 15998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $517.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $4,472,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 270,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 185,583 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

