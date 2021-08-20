Cango (NYSE:CANG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.64 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%.

NYSE:CANG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cango has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CANG shares. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

