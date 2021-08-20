Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.79.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.52. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

