Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Up 18.1% in July

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 58,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.09. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after buying an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after buying an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.