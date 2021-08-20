Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.6% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 792,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 107,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $105.49. 61,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

