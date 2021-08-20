Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $14,977,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

NYSE CM opened at $114.50 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.