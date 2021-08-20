Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 15,831 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 553,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

