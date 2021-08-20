Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 281,517 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 281,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.