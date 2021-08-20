Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,645 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $654,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 246.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.77. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

