Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY opened at $31.58 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.