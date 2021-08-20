Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,861. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

NVEE stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.31.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

