Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 116,599 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.7% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 168,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $163.72 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $187.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

