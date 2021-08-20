Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of PGT Innovations worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 180,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

