Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

