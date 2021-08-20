Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.28

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 138088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

