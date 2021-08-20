C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,707 shares of company stock worth $2,704,900. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 149.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,391. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

